BREAKING: Mayor closes restaurants, bars, gyms and other gathering spots as coronavirus crisis worsens

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has ordered the midnight closure of all restaurants, bars, nightclubs, private social clubs, fitness centers, gyms, movie theaters, bowling alleys and arcades within the city limits to stop the spread of coronavirus. Hospital cafeterias and nursing homes are allowed to remain open and restaurants will still be allowed to provide drive-thru, take-out and delivery service. The mayor had previously issued an executive order limiting gatherings to 50 people or less, which had already affected many local businesses.

Bottoms posted a copy of her executive order on Twitter just after 10 a.m. with this note: “I have signed an Executive Order, effective at midnight, limiting restaurants to take out service, closing bars, gyms, etc. The fate of cities across the globe will be upon soon if we do not follow recommendations on ways to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.”

To help assist restaurants with providing take-out service, Bottoms signed another executive order suspending towing and booting of vehicles in the city’s right of way.