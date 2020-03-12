Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur to close over coronavirus concerns

As concern deepens over coronavirus infections, both Atlanta Public Schools and City Schools of Decatur have announced they are closing indefinitely.

Atlanta Public Schools will close for two weeks or more due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Superintendent Meria Carstarphen said in a March 12 Twitter post.

She said APS schools will be open Friday, March 13 to “prepare for an extended leave starting Monday.”

She said APS anticipates being closed up to two weeks and “potentially extending beyond Spring Break,” which is scheduled for April 6-10.

City Schools of Decatur are also closing and released this statement: “In light of the Governor’s announcement and in consultation with other Metro Area school districts, City Schools of Decatur will close schools effective March 13, 2020 and will remain closed until further notice. Students are not to report to school, and all extracurricular activities are canceled. All employees should check their CSD email this evening for additional information.”