Update: Atlanta, Decatur, Fulton and DeKalb public schools to close over coronavirus concerns

As concern deepens over coronavirus infections, all public school systems have announced they are closing indefinitely.

Atlanta Public Schools will close all schools and offices effective Monday, March 16 for at least two weeks and potentially extend beyond Spring Break (April 6 – 10).

In order to prepare for an extended leave, students and staff have been asked to come to school on Friday, March 13, so the District may supply students with the necessary learning materials. However, students and employees who feel sick have been instructed to remain at home, which is in keeping with the District’s past guidance. We anticipate that, at a minimum, District schools and offices will remain closed for at least two weeks and potentially extend beyond Spring Break (April 6 – 10).

During this closure, APS students will continue learning through myBackpack, the District’s primary virtual learning platform, as well as other virtual learning platforms. Students who do not have access to the internet or devices, or students who attend regional programs for special education will be provided other instructional materials on Friday, March 13.

City Schools of Decatur are also closing and released this statement: “In light of the Governor’s announcement and in consultation with other Metro Area school districts, City Schools of Decatur will close schools effective March 13, 2020 and will remain closed until further notice. Students are not to report to school, and all extracurricular activities are canceled. All employees should check their CSD email this evening for additional information.”

The entire Fulton County School System – including all schools and offices – will shut down indefinitely starting March 16 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Students will work with “online learning assignments and/or work packets,” according to the district. More information will be provided next week.

The DeKalb County School District is shutting down indefinitely starting March 16 due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. “Student learning will continue through virtual learning assignments in the VERGE platform,” DeKalb County Schools said on its website. The district’s schools were already scheduled to be closed March 13 for a teachers’ work day. The district posts updates about the situation on its website here.