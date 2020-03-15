Atlanta City Hall to close as hospitals move to limit visitors during coronavirus outbreak

City facilities, including Atlanta City Hall and Municipal Court, will not open on Monday, March 16, and will remain closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The city will initiate its telework policy for employees, but essential services, including emergency services and trash pickup, will remain operational. If you have an emergency, please call ?911?. All other services are available through 311.

The one exception will be Center of Hope locations, which will be open Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. to provide meals to children who are currently serviced by the city’s after school programming.

Meanwhile, local hospitals have announce new visitation restrictions to curb potential infections. Piedmont, Northside, Emory, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta have began limiting the number, screening visitors for illness and recent travel information. Grady’s Crestview Rehabilitation Center has ended visitation completely, but has not announced restricts at the main Downtown campus. Read more details about the hospital closures at our sister publications, Reporter Newspapers, at this link.