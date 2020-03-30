A message to our readers on INtown’s coronavirus coverage

To our loyal readers and advertisers,

Thank you for reading this letter, as well as visiting our website, Facebook, and Twitter for local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We have been working daily to provide breaking news and stories about how COVID-19 is affecting our communities, arts and cultural organizations, the real estate market, local businesses, restaurants, and the environment. We hope these stories have been helpful and that you will continue to visit us daily for news and features that have meaning to our Intown neighborhoods.

As you know, local businesses have temporarily closed their doors or dining rooms due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures. Many of those businesses are advertisers in Atlanta INtown, so we understand and share their pain. For the past 26 years, INtown has also been a locally-owned business and public service provider. For the past two decades, I have called Old Fourth Ward home and our staff and contributors live everywhere from the Westside to Decatur and Buckhead to Grant Park. The INtown family is part of the community and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you as we weather this crisis. If you are a local business and have the means to advertise, please consider INtown. We would appreciate your support, and your dollars will help us to keep bringing valuable news and information to the neighborhoods we love and call home.

Our April print and digital versions are available now – in boxes, racks, online, and coming soon to your mailbox. April is our annual “Go Green” issue filled with inspiring stories about the ever-evolving Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Trees Atlanta’s commitment to our canopy, and the life-saving work being done by the Atlanta Community Food Bank. You can read the digital version today at this link.

Even as you read this and enjoy the April issue, we are at work on the May issue and will be bringing you stories from around Intown about how restaurants, businesses, arts organizations, and nonprofits are faring during this unprecedented time.

INtown is here to serve and inform you. We want to hear and share your stories, so please reach out by emailing me at collin@atlantaintownpaper.com. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve as editor of this magazine for the past 18 of its 26 years. Your support and love for INtown has kept it alive and thriving and we cannot say thank you enough. Without you, we’d be nothing.

Keep well and carry on.

Collin Kelley

Editor

Atlanta INtown