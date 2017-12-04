Atlanta City Council approves Emory University annexation

Emory University and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will become part of the City of Atlanta on Jan. 1. The Atlanta City Council approved the annexation at its Monday meeting.

“We are thrilled that the City Council has approved our annexation petition,” said Emory University President Claire E. Sterk in a statement. “Working together, Emory University and the City of Atlanta will continue building a stronger future for neighborhoods across the metropolitan area. We enter this new stage of our relationship with enthusiasm and great optimism for what lies ahead.

“Emory is not leaving DeKalb County,” says Sterk. “We remain steadfastly committed to our colleagues and neighbors in county leadership and beyond. Alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the other entities involved in annexation, we will pursue our shared mission of serving the common good in the greater metropolitan area and well beyond.”

Mayor Kasim Reed also released a statement on the annexation:

“Today’s decision to annex the Emory University area is historic and transformative. At 744 acres, this will be the largest expansion of the city since the annexation of Buckhead in 1952. The annexation of Emory University, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, presents the rare opportunity to bring a world-class teaching and research institution, and two of the leading national public health institutions of the United States into the City of Atlanta. We are also pleased to welcome Villa International, the Presbyterian Synod, and other businesses, employees and students to the City of Atlanta. Over the years these institutions have served as terrific partners to the City. It is gratifying to know that they can now officially call Atlanta home.”