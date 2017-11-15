Work begins on city’s tallest residential building in Midtown

No. 2 Opus Place condominiums has obtained its official land displacement permit required by the city, enabling excavation work to begin on what will be the tallest residential tower in the city.

Karen Rodriguez, Vice President of CITY HAUS of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, said contractor Reeves Young, which worked on SunTrust Park for the Atlanta Braves, will handle excavation work on the 4.5 acre site at 98 Fourteenth Street, adjacent to the Woodruff Arts Center.

Don Reynolds, Managing Principal, of the architectural firm Perkins + Will which has designed No. 2 Opus, added that, “This is an important construction milestone toward a new vision for urban living and engagement in Atlanta.”

Completion of the 53-story, ultra-luxurious development, designed by famed architect Richard Meier, is on track for completion in early 2020. The building will feature one- to three-bedroom homes and penthouses.

Rodriguez said pre-sales are strong for No. 2 Opus Place “with five new executed contracts completed just this week. An elaborate Sales Gallery, is also now open near the site.

For more information, visit opusplaceatlanta.com.