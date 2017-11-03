Woodruff Park celebrates new amenities, upgrades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Nov. 2, Woodruff Park celebrated the new amenities provided through a Southwest Airlines Heart of the Community grant.

The southwest corner of the park now includes movable tables, chairs and umbrellas, planters, and updated landscaping.

The focal point of park improvements is the Woodruff Park Game Cart, a brightly-colored mobile activity kiosk filled with recreational supplies, from chess sets and board games to whiffle ball and Frisbees. Park staff, recreation interns, and local volunteers maintain the Game Cart’s inventory and assist park visitors with checking out supplies to be used in the gaming area on the gazebo or on the park’s main lawn.

The Atlanta Downtown Improvement District also provided additional staffing support to maintain the park’s day to day operations and programming by hiring Ansley Whipple, the Woodruff Park Project Manager, this spring. Since coming aboard, Whipple has revitalized the park’s free community programs and community partnerships, from the Summer in Woodruff series to the popular Solar Eclipse Party co-hosted with the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System.

For more about programming in the park, visit WoodruffPark.com.