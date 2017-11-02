Watch fly-through video of Madison Yards development on Memorial Drive

Fuqua Development has officially purchased the former Leggett & Platt warehouse facility on Memorial Drive at Bill Kennedy Way in Reynoldstown for a new mixed-use development called Madison Yards.

The company has also posted a “fly-through” video rendering of the completed project, which you can watch above.

Fuqua purchased the 17-acre site, which sits along the Atlanta BeltLine, for almost $30 million, according to a press release. Madison Yards will feature 550 apartments and townhomes, 80,000 square feet of office space, and 160,000 square feet of retail space. A Publix supermarket and AMC Movie Theatre have also been confirmed for the project.