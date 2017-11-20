Video: Georgia Dome implosion

Video courtesy Colin Blake

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives were used to bring down the Georgia Dome this morning just after 7:30 a.m. The sound of the implosion could be heard all over Intown as the 25-year-old stadium collapsed.

Once the dust cleared, two outside walls of the Georgia Dome were still standing, and the AJC is reporting that explosives may not have fired correctly. The walls will be brought down be demolition crews, according to the report.

Once the remains of the Dome are cleared away, the site will be transformed into The Home Depot Backyard, a greenspace providing community programming, a new parking deck, and a convention center hotel.