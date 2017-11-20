Update: Reward increased for information on restaurant robbery, murder

The Atlanta Police Department has announced an increased reward for information into the robbery and murder at a local restaurant.

Barcelona Wine Bar manager Chelsea Beller, 29, was shot during a robbery early Sunday, according to police.

The robbery happened about 1:45 a.m. at Barcelona Wine Bar on Howell Mill Road, according to a report at the AJC. Three men entered as the restaurant was closing and tied up the employees with electrical tape.

Beller was forced upstairs to open a safe and then shot in the shoulder. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

APD spokesman Carlos Campos released this statement to the media on Monday afternoon about the reward:

“No crime against our citizens, anywhere in the city, is acceptable. But the robbery and murder of an innocent restaurant manager doing her job is a terrible crime that has shocked even the most jaded among us here at APD. We have made fighting violent crime our priority, and this incident underscores that our work is never done. Our investigators are working diligently to find those responsible for this crime. We will continue to focus our efforts on identifying and apprehending violent repeat offenders who prey on innocent people. These crimes are unacceptable, and we will not rest in our pursuit of shutting down these violent criminals.

In the meantime, we ask anyone with information that will help us identify the suspects in the murder at the Barcelona Wine Bar over the weekend to call us, or provide an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta, by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477). The reward for tipsters leading to an arrest and indictment is normally up to $2,000, but has been increased by $5,000 for this case – bringing the potential reward to $7,000.”