Two killed in shooting at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta

Atlanta Police are encouraging those who witnessed a deadly shooting at a rap concert at Underground Atlanta on Sunday night to come forward. The incident happened inside The Masquerade during a concert by Cousin Stizz. Two people are dead and two others were wounded, according to police.

According to police reports, two concertgoers became rowdy and climbed onto the stage during a break in the performance. Another concertgoer in the audience argued with the pair on stage before pulling out a gun and shooting them. Police said the shooter also fired at the floor of the venue, which is the likely cause of the wounds to the other two people.