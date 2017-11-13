Two killed in shooting at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta

Atlanta Police are encouraging those who witnessed a deadly shooting at a rap concert at Underground Atlanta on Sunday night to come forward. The incident happened inside The Masquerade during a concert by Cousin Stizz. Two people are dead and two others were wounded, according to police.
According to police reports, two concertgoers became rowdy and climbed onto the stage during a break in the performance. Another concertgoer in the audience argued with the pair on stage before pulling out a gun and shooting them. Police said the shooter also fired at the floor of the venue, which is the likely cause of the wounds to the other two people.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at Grady Hospital. The two wounded victims are also at Grady in stable condition.
Police are still looking for the shooter. If you have information about the case, call Atlanta Police at (404) 658-7054.