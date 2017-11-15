Two Atlanta sites make Georgia Trust’s Places in Peril list for 2018

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has released its 2018 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state, and two of them are in Atlanta.

Here is the text on both places in peril released by the Georgia Trust:

National Library Bindery Company

Designed in 1929 by noted Atlanta architects A. Ten Eyck Brown and Alfredo Barili, Jr., the National Library Bindery Company was the Southeast’s first library bindery and is one of the oldest remaining structures on Peachtree Road. Today the building is home to Peachtree Battle Antiques. The building is threatened by demolition. In 2016, the building’s owner, Branch Properties, received approval for the construction of a new apartment building at the corner of Terrace Drive and Peachtree Road. The plan called for the demolition of several buildings, including the bindery. A demolition permit was issued by the City of Atlanta later that year. While Branch Properties later agreed to save an undetermined amount of the façade, nothing is certain at this point.

Olmsted Linear Park Properties

At the turn of the 20th century, renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, most known for designing NYC’s Central Park, laid out Atlanta’s Druid Hills neighborhood and adjoining linear park with his sons. Although the houses in Atlanta’s Druid Hills Historic District are protected because they are in a locally designated landmark district, Olmsted’s original plan is threatened with being subdivided. As Olmsted’s last major suburb to retain its original lot configurations and open spaces, Druid Hills has been called “the finest example of late 19th and early 20th century comprehensive planning and development in the Atlanta area, and one of the finest period suburbs in the Southeast” by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“This is the Trust’s thirteenth annual Places in Peril list,” said Mark C. McDonald, president and CEO of the Trust, in a media statement. “We hope the list will continue to bring preservation solutions to Georgia’s imperiled historic resources by highlighting ten representative sites.”

Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including buildings, structures, districts, archaeological sites and cultural landscapes that are threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or insensitive public policy.

By releasing the annual list, the Trust encourages owners and individuals, organizations and communities to employ proven preservation tools, financial resources and partnerships in order to reclaim, restore and revitalize historic properties that are in peril.

