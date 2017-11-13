Taylor Swift to play Mercedes-Benz Stadium next summer


Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host another high-profile concert as Taylor Swift brings her “Reputation” tour to the venue on Aug. 11, 2018.

Tickets for the North American leg will go on-sale to the general-public on Dec. 13, but fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of the public on-sale in North America via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is currently open and continues until Nov. 28General ticketing and on-sale information is currently available at TaylorSwift.com.

“We are thrilled to bring this multi-award-winning artist to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” sayid Tim Zulawski, chief revenue officer, AMB Sports and Entertainment, in a media statement. “We built the stadium to attract the top events and artists in the world and we are proud that we continue to deliver that to the city of Atlanta.”

The 70,000+ seat venue recently hosted its inaugural concert by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Collin Kelley

