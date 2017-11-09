Tax bills finally on their way to Fulton County property owners

Tax bills are finally on their way to Fulton County property owners.

The Georgia Department of Revenue had rejected Fulton’s tax digest, but a court ruling last Friday gave the county permission to issue bills for more than 360,000 properties.

Residents will receive bills in the mail in coming days. Those residents who elected paperless billing for property taxes will receive bills electronically.

Residents in the City of Atlanta have a due date of Dec. 31, while residents in Fulton County have a due date of Jan. 15, 2018.

Property owners who wish to claim property taxes on 2017 income taxes are encouraged to pay their bills sooner to ensure they are processed.

Because 2017 tax bills were issued pursuant to a Temporary Collection Order, it is likely that future adjustments will be made upon finalization of the 2017 Tax Digest.

For more information about Fulton County property taxes, or to view tax bills online, log on to www.fultoncountytaxes.org. .