Strange Matter: Adair Park gallery promotes inclusivity in art scene

“Nobody needs a pedigree to show here,” explained Brandy Wednesday, founder and creative director of StrangeMatter ATL, a pop up art space located in Adair Park.

The unassuming building sits on a corner lot, and a garage door opens to reveal an expansive, open space inside. Equipped with an office, dry bar area, restrooms, and storage, StrangeMatter ATL is an art space that’s primed and ready for art events.

The concept is one of inclusivity within the art community, and re-imagining a traditional gallery space. It was when reading about backyard art galleries in Juxtapoz, an art magazine, that the idea originally came about. Wednesday wanted the space to be welcoming to newcomers and experienced artists alike, and to encourage new art experiences such as her collaborative duo-style shows, which feature two artists displaying their own work as well as a piece made by both artists.

An artist herself, Wednesday was pursuing her BFA in painting and drawing at the University of Georgia before she decided to relocate to Atlanta in 2009. A native of Conyers, she found a home for herself in the arts community, for a time interning at Young Blood gallery in Poncey-Highland. As time passed, more and more small galleries have closed, and that’s a trend that Wednesday wanted to challenge. “I felt stirred, and I wanted to be a part of a change,” she said.

The art shows are carefully curated by Wednesday, who makes special effort to seek out and engage with underrepresented artists, in an effort to not only provide an outlet for their work, but also to connect them with other artists and members of the community. Still relatively new to the scene, the gallery has big dreams and a passionate director to propel it forward.

Next up for the space are a series of collab-duos, the first with Estela Semeco and Yoon Nam on Nov. 4, Brandy Wednesday and Julie Fordham on Nov. 11, and Marcy Starz and Alea Hurst on Nov. 18. |

For more information about the gallery and to keep up with future events, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StrangeMatterATL.