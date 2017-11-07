Report: Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed Downtown cyclist

Atlanta Police are searching for a driver who fled from police during a a traffic stop then struck and killed a bicyclist in Downtown on Nov. 6.

According to a report from the AJC, police responded to reports of suspicious activity involving two vehicles in Midtown. Just after 4 p.m., officers attempted to pull over a Chevrolet HHR, which sped away from the scene. A short time later, the Chevrolet hit and killed Andrew Whitlock, 37, at the intersection of Luckie Street and Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard.

Police later found the car abandoned in northwest Atlanta. If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department.