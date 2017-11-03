Real Estate Briefs: Hot neighborhood, new townhomes and more

The Old Fourth Ward has been ranked one of the 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in America by HotSpot Rentals. O4W placed at number 9 on the list. The real estate website analyzed six different criteria including walkability, transit, budget, entertainment, lifestyle and weather.

Foyer Urban has broken ground on its new development at 626 Parkway Drive in the Old Fourth Ward. The first 10 of the 27 townhomes in this community, Views at O4W, are now available to purchase with pricing starting in the low $600s. Interested parties can reserve their home on a first come first serve basis by emailing views@foyerhomes.com or contacting Foyer Urban through ViewsAtO4W.com. Townhomes will feature modern architecture, open floor plans, flexible space, and rooftop decks with views of Midtown and Downtown. Views at O4W townhomes will range in size from 1,790 – 1,862 square feet and will have two to three bedrooms (or two bedrooms and flex space), with three-and-one-half baths.

Canada’s historic Fairmont Royal York Hotel recently welcomed prominent real estate brokers from across the globe to the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate’s 22nd Annual Fall Conference. Atlanta’s own Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties was one of the honorees, winning the “Best Print Marketing Campaign” within the global network of more than 130,000 real estate professionals, with properties in over 70 countries. Representing the Atlanta leader was Lori Lane, Senior Vice President of the New Homes Division, the Luxury Collection and City Haus Developer Services. Lane had spearheaded the “Redefining Luxury” promotional campaign and initiated the involvement of nationally respected Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) students into the process.

Dorsey Alston Realtors hosted its annual pumpkin patch in October. More than 700 pumpkins were arranged in rows in front of the firm’s headquarters on West Paces Ferry Road, drawing hundreds of Dorsey Alston clients and their families over the picture-perfect weekend.

Midtown architecture firm TSW has invited five local organizations to participate in the firm’s first-ever Open Studio design workshop on Thursday, Nov. 9. The firm will divide its architects, planners and landscape architects into multidisciplinary teams to work in partnership with each of the organizations on a particular design/planning challenge during an intensive, full-day session. The results will be provided to the organizations pro-bono at the end of the day.

The organizations participating in this year’s event are:

· Central Atlanta Progress (Auburn Ave. programming and site design)

· City of Decatur (Avary-Fulton House Historic renovation and site planning)

· Georgia Tech (Rich Complex renovation and space planning)

· Georgia Trust for Public Land (Chattahoochee River ecological project)

· Newport US RE, L.P. (Broad Street redesign and placemaking)

Prior to the Open Studio event, TSW staff will meet with the organizations and conduct site visits to learn as much as possible in advance about each of the design challenges. At the end of the workshop, each team will make a brief presentation to the entire group about the results of their sessions.