Quick Bites: New restaurants coming to Peachtree Center and more

The Atlanta Fall Wine Fest will be held Nov. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Park, 665 North Ave. There will be more than 100 wines as well as a selection of beer and cider to choose from. Tickets are $45 in advance or $50 at the gate. Visit atlantawinefestivals.com/fall for more information.

Peachtree Center has announced five new eateries as part of a project to renovate and modernize the retail center that serves the complex’s six office towers and multiple connecting hotels. Salata, Bep Eatery, Southern Candy Company, Taste of India and Beni’s Cubano will join the restaurant line-up. The restaurants will open on a rolling schedule beginning later this year and into early 2018, as work continues to progress on transforming the retail center into The Hub.

Golden Eagle and Muchacho are now open in the historic train depot at 904 Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown. Golden Eagle serves up cocktails and “throwback continental classics” like garlic knots, crab Rangoon and tavern steak, while Muchacho as a 70’s Southern California vibe and offers breakfast and lunch tacos, toasts, grain bowls, poke, pastries, coffee, and drinks. Visit goldeneagleatl.com for more information.

Allora is now open in TWELVE Hotel Midtown under the direction of Executive Chef Chris Maher. The Italian restaurant offers house made pastas, specialty pizzas, creative insalatas, small plates and more. For more information, visit, alloraatl.com.

Genuine Pizza will open its first Atlanta location at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead this December. The casual pizza restaurant will offer quick-fired pizza, soups, salads and entrées. For more information, visit genuinepizza.com.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a celebration at The Hyatt Regency Atlanta. Some of Atlanta’s best chefs were on hand for the event, which raised over $8,000 to support the market’s vision of providing and growing community around local farmers and food.

Steel City Pops is serving up gourmet popsicles in Decatur at 312 Church Street. Visit steelcitypops.com for more information.

Batter Cookie Dough Counter, an edible cookie dough dessert shop, will open later this fall at Ponce City Market. Visit battercookiedough.com for more information.