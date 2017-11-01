News Briefs: The Stitch project; Resilient Atlanta; noise ordinance

A plan to cap I-75/85 and reconnect Downtown is moving forward, according to a report from Curbed Atlanta. Proposed more than a year ago, a study for the project known as The Stitch is being conducted by Central Atlanta Progress. The study, expected to be complete late next year, will result in an implementation plan to create new space over the Downtown Connector for new office, retail, hotel and residential space, as well as public parks and plazas. The cost for the massive undertaking could exceed $3 billion.

Mayor Kasim Reed will join Chief Resilience Officer Stephanie Stuckey and Otis Rolley of 100 Resilient Cities, pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation, to officially unveil the city’s Resilience Strategy on Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m. at City Hall. The strategy, entitled “Resilient Atlanta: Actions to Build a More Equitable Future,” includes a comprehensive and actionable set of visions, targets, and actions to help make the city sustainable. The strategy is a result of collecting input from more than 7,000 residents from 40 public events, 25 Neighborhood Planning Unit meetings and with the help of a 100-member advisory group comprised of the business, faith-based, nonprofit, academic and civic engagement communities.

The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved a new noise ordinance introduced by by District 7 Councilmember Howard Shook, who said the main problem with the former ordinance was that it allowed police officers to use noise metering devices to record noises exceeding the allowed levels. The new ordinance removes all of the language around noise metering equipment, Shook said. The officers were encouraged to use this method to issue citations, but they were easily disputed because they were not calibrated, officers were not trained or humidity levels interfered with the readings, Shook said. “It was originally considered the sounder option would be to go into court with sound levels,” he said. “The meters were not very reliable and were often thrown out.”