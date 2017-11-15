News Briefs: MARTA expansion; golf course renovation; new public defender

MARTA wants to expand rail service on its eastern Blue line to Stonecrest Mall, according to a report from WABE. The agency is looking for federal funds to extend the line and add five additional stations. There’s already debate on the cost (nearly $2 billion) and whether there would be enough passengers to justify the extension.

Renovation of the Bobby Jones Golf Course at Memorial Park in Buckhead has begun. The $23 million renovation is being overseen by a nonprofit foundation and includes changing the 18-hole course to a reversible 9-hole course. The course will remain closed until fall 2018, when the renovation is projected to be completed, according to Reporter Newspapers.

Mayor Kasim Reed has appointed Kenneth Days, III as the new Public Defender for the Municipal Court of Atlanta. Days has served as Managing Attorney for the Office of the Public Defender since 2008. Prior to joining the City of Atlanta, Days was in private practice with his firm Days & West, P.C.