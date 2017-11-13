News Briefs: Homeless veterans; 10th Street bridge plans; MARTA safety

Mayor Kasim Reed has announced that the City of Atlanta has effectively ended veteran homelessness, confirmed recently by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to the report from the mayor, 1,859 veterans experiencing homelessness have been placed in permanent housing. In 2014, Mayor Reed joined other Mayors across the United States in accepting President Obama’s challenge to end veteran homelessness by 2015. The City of Atlanta is one of only two municipalities in the state that has met the federal benchmarks and criteria for creating an effective end to homelessness for veterans. Meeting the criteria for each benchmark, set by USICH, means Atlanta has created a system and capacity to quickly identify and house veterans experiencing homelessness. Atlanta continues to experience declines in overall homelessness, down 21 percent since 2015.



Midtown Alliance wants to hear the public’s suggestions for enhancing the 10th Street bridge at an open house event on Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m at 999 Peachtree St. (5th floor conference room). Those who plan to attend should RSVP at this link.

MARTA will dedicate its new $1.2 million mobile command vehicle on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. at the Lindbergh Center Station kiss/ride lot. The 45-foot vehicle allows the MARTA Police and Emergency Management Department to have enhanced communications and command-and-control response capabilities during any major incident affecting MARTA, such as natural disasters, security threats, and major sporting events. The mobile command center can operate via satellite, cellular, or direct connectivity, has a 24-hour generator, 40-foot mast and external camera views, MARTA CCTV and voice-over internet protocol, restrooms and comfortable seating for 20 people.