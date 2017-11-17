News Briefs: Hard Rock Hotel; Callanwolde director departs; Children’s Healthcare campus

Work as finally begun on the Hard Rock Hotel in Castleberry Hill near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. According to Curbed Atlanta, permits have been filed with the city and work has begun on the site for the 197-room boutique hotel, as well as 129 apartments and ground-floor retail and restaurants.

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center Executive Director Peggy Still Johnson has announced she will step down from the position after five years on the job and successfully leading a $2 million capital campaign. Under her direction, Callanwolde completed the restoration of all seven buildings on the campus. A search for the new executive director is underway. Johnson will remain in her role during the transition which is expected to occur early next year.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has unveiled renderings and plans for its campus at the North Druids Hills Road and I-85 interchange that is slated to be completed by 2026, according to Reporter Newspapers. The plans include a $1.3 billion hospital, the Center for Advanced Pediatrics now under construction, support buildings and more than 20 acres of green space.