News Briefs: Campaign video investigation; deportation help; PATH funding

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has opened an investigation into a video posted by Mayor Kasim Reed on election day, according to a report from WSB. The investigation started after a complaint about a video posted on Reed’s Instagram and Facebook account that shows Reed and his family outside Fickett Elementary School urging people to vote for Keisha Lance Bottoms as mayor. Georgia law states that campaigning is not allowed within 150-feet of a polling place, which Fickett Elementary was on Tuesday.

The City of Atlanta is one of 11 cities and counties across the nation to join in the launch of the Vera Institute of Justice’s Safety and Fairness for Everyone (SAFE) Cities Network, a multi-jurisdiction network dedicated to providing publicly-funded representation for people facing deportation. Under the SAFE Cities Network initiative, the city will provide funding for trained legal service providers to represent immigrants facing deportation proceedings supplemented by a grant administered by the Vera. Other cities that joined the network inlcude Austin, TX; Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Columbus, OH; Dane County, WI; Oakland/Alameda County, CA; Prince George’s County, MD; Sacramento, CA; San Antonio, TX; Santa Ana, CA.

The Atlanta City Council approved $2.2 million in funding for the extension of the Chastain Park PATH along Wieuca Road at its Monday meeting. Funding for the project comes from Renew Atlanta bond funds, the City’s Chastain Park Amphitheater Trust Fund, the Chastain Park Conservancy and the PATH Foundation. The project is estimated to cost a total of $2.546 million dollars.