News Briefs: BeltLine security; animal cruelty; Callanwolde renovations

An Oct. 31 New York City terror attack using a truck to run over people on a bicycle path is raising security concerns in metro Atlanta, where multi-use paths like the BeltLine and PATH400 are becoming modern landmarks – and possible high-profile targets. Local cities say they are considering adding barriers or other security upgrades to their paths. New York is already doing that – though the new barriers are raising their own safety concerns among bike riders and pedestrians. According to Reporter Newspapers, the Atlanta Police Department is among those already upgrading security in response to similar attacks around the world, and adding more car-block bollards to the BeltLine is one possibility, said spokesperson Carlos Campos. Some cities still planning their paths – such as Brookhaven’s Peachtree Creek Greenway – say they will factor such threats into their designs and operation planning.

The Atlanta Police Department has announced the creation of a sworn police officer position dedicated exclusively to pursuing and investigating animal cruelty crimes and reducing incidents of officer-involved dog shootings and dog attacks on people. Senior Police Officer Amy Soeldner is the first officer to hold the position of Animal Cruelty Liaison Officer. The Animal Cruelty Liaison Officer will work closely with officers, investigators, prosecutors, the community and other government agencies such as Fulton County Animal Services to investigate animal cruelty crimes. Additionally, SPO Soeldner will work to educate young people on having empathy toward animals and work with police officers to educate them on the links between animal cruelty and other violent crimes such as domestic abuse.

The Callanwolde Fine Arts Center recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate new renovations and the $2.1 million raised during its capital campaign. The Ruby Callaway Robinson Greenhouse was just completed and will be used for Callanwolde’s School of Horticulture and Culinary Arts classes and workshops. The greenhouse has been named in honor of GreenHouse Foundation Co-Founders CeeLo Green and Shedonna Alexander’s grandmother, Ruby Callaway Robinson, and will serve as the new home for the GreenHouse Foundation’s School Partnership Training Program. The adjoining gardener’s cottage now serves as the Rick Baker School of Music and Music Recording’s space consisting of three private lesson rooms and a computer lab. The third and final building to be restored is a barn, original to the estate, which was in disuse for decades. The barn has been transformed to house a state of the art recording studio, utilized by Phil Tan (three time Grammy Award winning music engineer and Callanwolde’s Director of Music Recording) as well as the Rick Baker School of Music and Music Recording program. The restoration efforts of this building, designed by Lord Aeck Sargent, won a preservation award by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.