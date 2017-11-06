News Briefs: BeltLine funding; Midtown Garden District; Lynhurst Drive project

During the ribbon cutting event for the 1-mile extension of the Eastside Trail on Nov. 3, Mayor Kasim Reed announced that the City of Atlanta and Atlanta BeltLine would provide $60 million in funding to finish right-of-way acquisition to build the full 22-mile loop around the city. “We’re going to connect 45 neighborhoods in the City of Atlanta and we’re going to have many, many more ribbon cuttings,” Reed said. The Eastside Trail extension runs from Irwin Street in Old Fourth Ward to Kirkwood Avenue in Reynoldstown.

The Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance by Councilmember Kwanza Hall on Monday incorporating the Midtown Garden District Neighborhood Master Plan into the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan. “I am grateful to my colleagues for supporting the Midtown Garden District Master Plan,” said Hall. “This is the culmination of a year of work, led by Lord Aeck Sargent in partnership with the Midtown Neighbors’ Association, involving residents and stakeholders, dozens of public workshops and focus group meetings, and a two-month online survey.” The Midtown Garden District is bounded by 10th Street, Ponce de Leon Avenue, Piedmont Avenue and Lakeview Avenue. The district is characterized by early 20th century historic homes, mid-century apartment buildings, a compact street grid, rolling topography and extensive mature tree canopy. In 1999, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. A copy of the master plan can be found on the Midtown Neighbors’ Association’s website at http://www.midtownatlanta.org/.

The completion of the Lynhurst Drive Complete Street Project was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 2. The project was the first project to break ground in July 2015 under the Renew Atlanta Infrastructure Bond. In addition to resurfacing the 2.2-mile stretch of Lynhurst Drive, the Department of Public Works installed wider sidewalks and curbs, LED pedestrian lights, upgraded ADA ramps and culverts, street furniture and a beautiful canopy of 200 trees to line the street. The Lynhurst Drive Complete Street Project cost $6.3 million to complete, including $3.6 million in funding from the Renew Atlanta Infrastructure Bond.