Morality play ‘Heaven Bound’ to mark 87th year at Big Bethel AME

Big Bethel AME Church in Downtown – the one with the iconic Jesus Saves glowing from its steeple – will host the 87th annual production of the morality play “Heaven Bound” on Nov. 10-11.

First produced in 1930, the African American folk drama filled with hymns and spirituals tells the story of pilgrims intercepted by the devil on their journey to heaven. The play has been feature in media across the world, including write-ups in Time magazine and the New York Times as its racked up accolades as the longest running production in American history.

Made up of a composed of members from this historic congregation, the play is now under the direction of Gregory Coleman, who wrote the book, We’re Heaven Bound!: Portrait of a Black Sacred Drama.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and students (ID required) and group ticketing of 10 or more at $12 each. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at this link or at Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Ave. For more information, call (404) 827-9707.