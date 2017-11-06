Manny’s Grant Park Pub to anchor Paces Properties development

A member of the Maloof Family – owners of the iconic Manuel’s Tavern in Poncey-Highland – will open Manny’s Grant Park Pub in a new Paces Property development at 588 Woodward Ave.

Featuring more than 5,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, Paces Properties purchased the Grant Park development, located at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Boulevard, in early 2016 with long-term plans to add additional neighborhood dining and conveniences to the area.

Since then, Paces has renewed the lease of long-time tenant Wright Style hair salon and leased a small space to Jimmy John’s. Anchoring the development, Manny’s will feature a “family-friendly dining room with a wide variety of options and available for private parties, a patio area featuring TVs to catch Atlanta sports including football, soccer and baseball and a small game room with darts and other pub favorites. The bar will take center stage and carry an extensive wine list, 20 plus beers on draft, and even feature Moscow Mule slushies.”

“I’ve wanted to open a neighborhood ‘go to’ for years,” explained Manuel Maloof, proprietor Manny’s Grant Park Pub, who is the namesake and grandson of the Manuel’s Tavern founder. “I love the area, and for the last eight years, I have lived in Reynoldstown, before that Old 4th Ward and Grant Park before that. There has been an incredible need for more family-friendly local gathering spots, and we think Manny’s will be that spot for a fun night out for drinks, a hang out to watch the game and a place for a solid meal, celebrations or a private event.”

“We’re very excited about the renovations and new tenants joining long-term local business Wright Style in the Woodward Avenue project,” said Merritt Lancaster, Principal Paces Properties. “We will begin exterior modifications including new windows, painting and facade updates, burglar bars removal and system upgrades in December with new tenants opening late spring of 2018.”