Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood head to runoff in mayoral race

Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood are headed to the Dec. 5 runoff to decide which woman will be the next mayor of Atlanta.

Bottoms and Norwood captured the most votes in the crowded field of 12 candidates, but not enough for an outright winner to be declared.

Felicia Moore and Alex Wan are also headed to the runoff for Atlanta City Council President, while Atlanta City Council Dist. 4 incumbent Cleta Winslow faces a runoff with Jason Dozier and Dist. 9 contenders Kwame Abernathy and Dustin Hills will be rematched on Dec. 5. Also facing a runoff: Harold Hardnett and Marci Collier Overstreet for Dist. 11.

To see full results from the Nov. 7 election, visit this link for Fulton County and this link for DeKalb County.