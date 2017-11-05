Judge rules Fulton County can collect taxes

Fulton County will be able to send tax bills after a judge’s ruling on Friday. The delay in sending tax bills to residents caused cash-flow fears, including Atlanta Public Schools warning it might have to furlough staff if it didn’t receive its share of taxes by year’s end. The state Department of Revenue found problems with the tax digest submitted by Fulton County and rejected it, meaning the county could not send tax bills to residents.

Tax bills will be mailed by Nov. 15 and due by Dec. 31 for Atlanta residents, while Fulton residents will have until Jan. 15 to pay up.

Fulton Count released this statement after the judge’s ruling:

“Fulton County is pleased with Judge Harvey’s ruling today. We appreciate his prompt decision, which will allow tax bills to be issued using the 2017 corrected tax digest and 2017 millage rates set by the taxing jurisdictions as a basis. Today’s ruling will allow tax bills to be issued quickly for all of the agencies that comprise Fulton County tax digest.

Our focus throughout the process has been to protect the interests of homeowners in this County and to also fashion a solution that allowed government services to continue without disruption.

The outsized increases in the original assessments were so large that a disproportionate number of homeowners would have seen dramatic increases in property taxes and placed many in a precarious financial position.

Our immediate focus now turns to the issuance and collection of tax bills.”