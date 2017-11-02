Holiday Guide: Make merry and bright with this list of festive events

The holiday season is here again, and there’s no better place to be than Intown if you’re looking for something to get you into the spirit of the season. From tree lightings and parades to ice-skating and wreath-making, there’s something for the whole family.

Macy’s Pink Pig, Tree Lighting at Lenox Square

Macy’s Pink Pig will once again carry children of all ages through a life-sized storybook filled with friends and fun beneath the signature 170-foot, 1950’s themed Pink Pig tent. The ride is open now until Dec. 31. The Great Tree Lighting will celebrate its 70th anniversary this year on Nov. 19. Festivities will begin with a pre-show concert featuring performances and behind-the-scenes interviews by the evening’s entertainers at 6:30 p.m. The celebration will be capped off with a fireworks finale set to holiday music.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

The Atlanta Botanical Garden in Midtown will transform into a glowing wonderland every night with millions of lights from Nov. 11 through Jan. 7. This year’s event will feature “Nature’s Wonders,” a new high-tech curtain-like display of vertical lights synchronized with music and sound effects to highlight the universe’s incredible natural phenomena like sunsets, rainforests, meteor showers and fireflies. For ticket information and more details, visit atlantabg.org.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

The faithful recreation of the classic animated TV special returns to the Center for Puppetry Arts for a seventh year from Nov. 7 to Dec. 31. The show is a hot ticket for families, so be sure to buy early. Information and tickets: puppet.org.

Lighting of Atlantic Station

Join the holiday festivities at Atlantic Station on Nov. 18 from noon to 9:30 p.m. including visits with Santa, music performances, a holiday parade at 8 p.m. and the lighting of the big tree in Central Park at 8:30 p.m. The ice skating rink will also open at noon. Information: facebook.com/AtlanticStation.

Skate The Sky & More at PCM

Head to The Roof at Ponce City Market for a little ice-skating with a view. Skate the Sky opens Nov. 20 and will continue through Valentine’s Day. Tickets will be $25 per person for 50 minutes of skating and includes skate rental. The rink will be open Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. It will be ages 21+ after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Also coming up at PCM will be the Naughty vs. Nice Parade on Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m. featuring The Grinch, which will make its from Krog Street to PCM on the Atlanta BeltLine, plus festive workshops, a Christmas tree lot and much more. Visit poncecitymarket.com for more information.

Holiday Shopping Spectacular & Market

Local artisans will be on hand Nov. 18-19 at the Georgia Freight Depot in Downtown, 33 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., for the annual Indie Craft Experience (ICE) show. If you’re looking for original, one-of-a-kind art, gifts and more this event is not to be missed. On Dec. 10, ICE will hold its Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Yaarab Temple at 400 Ponce de Leon Ave. For more information, visit ice-atlanta.com.

The Santaland Diaries and Madeline’s Christmas

Head to Little Five Points for Horizon Theatre’s annual one-two punch of holiday cheer. For the adults, it’s David Sedaris’ hilarious “The Santaland Diaries” Nov. 17 to Dec. 31with award-winning playwright and actor Topher Payne taking over the role of Crumpet the Elf. For the kids, join French schoolgirl Madeline for a holiday adventure in Paris, Dec. 2-31. Visit horizontheatre.org for tickets.

Atlanta Symphony Brass Holiday Concert

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s brass section will feature at this holiday concert on Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. at The Cathedral of St. Philip in Buckhead. Program highlights will include selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, Bruckner’s Ave Maria, traditional holiday chorales, and standards from the orchestra’s repertoire. Tickets are available at stphilipscathedral.org/concerts.

Children’s Christmas Parade

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will host the annual parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Midtown. The parade will step off at Peachtree Street at 16th Street and end at 5th Street. There will be floats, giant helium-filled balloons and marching bands and Santa Clause.

Wreath-Making at The Wylde Center

For a more hands-on activity, head over to Oakhurst Garden in Decatur, 435 Oakview Road, for an evening of wreath-making. Participants will be provided with Balsam Fir wreaths, along with a variety of garden materials including dried berries and herbs, pine cones, magnolia pods, etc. to embellish the wreaths and create one-of-a-kind holiday decorations. The cost is $65 per person, or $55 for Wylde Center members, and all materials are included. Adults must register online in advance and may choose an evening from Nov. 30-Dec. 3 from 7-9 p.m. Tickets will be available Nov. 1. For more information, visit wyldecenter.org.

Santa at Rhodes Hall

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host the 20th Annual Santa at Rhodes Hall each weekend from Dec. 2 – 17. There will be holiday music, refreshments, art activities and, of course, visits with Santa during personal appointments. The cost for family admission and a 5×7 photo with Santa is $40. Guests may also bring their own camera or video recorder for an additional $20. Proceeds benefit the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Spaces are limited and appointments are a must at GeorgiaTrust.org or by calling (404) 885-7812.

Christmas at Callanwolde

The historic mansion and grounds at the art center will be decked out in holiday finery starting Nov. 24. There will be self-guided tours of the elaborately decorated home, artists market, performances from the Callanwolde School of Dance, visits with Santa, the annual Teddy Bear Tea, LEGOLand Discovery Center, and much more. For tickets and more information: callanwolde.org/christmas-at-callanwolde/