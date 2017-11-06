Could The Gulch become Amazon’s new headquarters?

Last month, the Georgia Department of Economic Development released a promotional video in its bid to attract Amazon’s second headquarters campus with a state recruiter hand-delivering Georgia’s proposal to Amazon’s Seattle headquarters.

If HQ2 were to choose metro Atlanta or Georgia, it could mean a staggering $5 billion investment and 50,000 jobs. The state and city have also offered up more than $1 billion in incentives and infrastructure improvements to sweeten the deal.