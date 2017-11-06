Could The Gulch become Amazon’s new headquarters?

The below street level dead zone of parking adjacent to Philips Arena known as The Gulch is being touted as prime space for Amazon’s new headquarters complex, according to a report at the Atlanta Business Chronicle.
An Oct. 30 filing with the city could suggest the groundwork is being laid at the Downtown property for Amazon’s $5 billion HQ2. An undisclosed party has filed plans to develop 9.3 million square feet of office, 1 million square feet of retail space, a 1,500 room hotel and 2,100 apartments at The Gulch,also call for a 1,500-room hotel and 2,100 apartments.
Last month, the Georgia Department of Economic Development released a promotional video in its bid to attract Amazon’s second headquarters campus with a state recruiter hand-delivering Georgia’s proposal to Amazon’s Seattle headquarters.
If HQ2 were to choose metro Atlanta or Georgia, it could mean a staggering $5 billion investment and 50,000 jobs. The state and city have also offered up more than $1 billion in incentives and infrastructure improvements to sweeten the deal.