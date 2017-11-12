Gobble it up! Intown restaurants serving up Thanksgiving feasts

If you want to skip the hectic supermarket aisles and leave the cooking to someone else, many Intown restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving dinner. So hang up your apron and make a reservation at opentable.com or directly with one of these restaurants serving up Turkey Day feasts.

The Colonnade

It doesn’t get any more southern or traditional than The Colonnade’s four-course Thanksgiving meal. You can grab a cocktail while you wait in the restaurant’s old-fashioned bar, and try not to fill up on the rolls and cornbread while you wait. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road. Information: colonnadeatl.com.

Hobnob

Located across from Ansley Mall, the neighborhood tavern will be open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving regular menu and Thanksgiving pecials. 1151 Piedmont Ave. Information: hobnobatlanta.com.

The Sun Dial

Go upscale and up high at the top of Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza for a special Thanksgiving menu being served from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 210 Peachtree St. Information: sundialrestaurant.com.

South City Kitchen Buckhead

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day with a traditional southern three-course pre fixe menu. 3350 Peachtree Road. Information: southcitykitchen.com.

Fogo de Chao

If turkey isn’t your thing, try the Churrasco feast at the Buckhead Brazilian steakhouse with special bone-in cuts and other seasonal dishes. 3101 Piedmont Ave. Information: fogodechao.com.

Seasons 52

A traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, like herb stuffing, Yukon mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie are on the menu at this Buckhead favorite. 3050 Peachtree Road. Information: seasons52.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Centennial Park

Along with the famous steaks, Ruth’s Chris will be serving up at traditional turkey feast at Centennial Park and its other metro locations. 267 Marietta St. Information: ruthschris.com.

Murphy’s

The Virginia-Highland mainstay isn’t open for Thanksgiving, but is offering its famous Dinner To Go through its website at Murphys-Atlanta.com. Get your reservations in early!

Southern Art and Bourbon Bar

Give your Thanksgiving a swanky feel with dinner in the lobby at the InterContinental Buckhead. 3315 Peachtree Road. Information: southernart.com.

Ray’s in the City

If you’re in the mood for seafood, check out the buffet at Ray’s in Downtown. 240 Peachtree St. Information: raysrestaurants.com.

Morton’s

Sometimes you need a big, hearty steak for Thanksgiving. Morton’s has it covered at its Downtown location. 303 Peachtree Center Ave. Information: mortons.com.

103 West

The Buckhead event and meeting space will host its 15th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner. 103 West Paces Ferry Road. Information: 103west.com.

Ted’s Montana Grill

The locations in Midtown and Decatur will be serving up a roast turkey feast or maybe you’re just in the mood for a bison burger. 1874 Peachtree Road or 201 West Ponce de Leon Ave. Information: tedsmontanagrill.com.