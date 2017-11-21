Committee recommends Confederate monument removals, street name changes

The AJC reports that an advisory committee appointed by Mayor Kasim Reed on street names and monuments associated with the Confederacy has submitted its recommendations to the city.

The recommendations call for the immediate renaming of Confederate Avenue, East Confederate Avenue, and any street named after military leaders Nathan Bedford Forrest, John B. Gordon, Robert E. Lee, Stephen Dill Lee, or Howell Cobb.

The panel also recommended that the city remove the Peace Monument in Piedmont Park and Peachtree Battle monument near Peachtree Road.

The Confederate obelisk and Lion of the Confederacy monuments at Oakland Cemetery would remain, but the committee has recommended context be added to the monuments. It also recommends no flags of the Confederacy be flown on the grounds of the historic cemetery.

More than 30 streets with names connected to the Confederacy were also identified by the committee, which recommended a longer-term committee be formed at the city level to review whether to rename those streets.

The removal of Confederacy monuments has become a national conversation following violent protests in Charlottesville, VA in August. Many cities – including New Orleans and Baltimore – have already begin removing monuments seen as promoting white supremacy.

Mayor Reed has said he will act quickly to begin removal of monuments and make street name changes.