Boom! Georgia Dome implosion set for Monday morning

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives are in place for the Monday, Nov. 20, implosion of the Georgia Dome in Downtown. Crews will spend the weekend wiring the explosives to demolish the stadium at 7:30 a.m.

There will be no official viewing area for the implosion and there is a wide restricted zone around the Dome, which will cut off any good vantage points for photography or video. Officials are encouraging people to watch the implosion at home where it will be carried live by WSB-TV. Atlanta INtown will also have video and photographs following the implosion, so be sure to check back on Monday morning.

Many streets around the Dome will close down at 5:30 a.m. on Monday and will not reopen until 11 a.m. Those streets include:

Andrew Young International Blvd, from Phillips Dr, to Centennial Pkwy NW

Phillips Dr from Centennial Pkwy NW to Andrew Young International Blvd NW

Magnum St NW from MLK Jr Dr to Marietta St NW

Northside Dr from MLK Dr NW to Joseph E Boone Blvd NW

Maple St NW from MLK Dr NW to Northside Dr NW

Electric Ave NW from Maple St NW to Spencer St NW

Postell St NW from Maple St NW to Rhodes St NW

Rhodes St NW from Electric Ave NW to Northside Dr NW

Magnolia St NW from Electric St NW to Northside Dr NW

Thurmond St NW from Electric Ave NW to Northside DR NW

MARTA will suspend all rail service west of Five Points Station after normal operations at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20 in preparation for the implosion. A portion of the north and south tunnels are underneath the Dome and two stations – Dome and Vine City – are in the safety zone. Both stations will close to all rail, bus, and parking services during the event. Beginning at 4:30 a.m., MARTA will provide shuttle buses around the Dome area, while MARTA Mobility buses will be stationed at the Walmart in the Historic Westside Village, 835 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

Located just next door to the newly opened Mercdes-Benz Stadium, the Dome opened in 1992 as the new home of the Atlanta Falcons and also hosted events for the 1996 Summer Olympics, the Super Bowl and big concerts like U2 and Taylor Swift.

Once the remains of the Dome are cleared away, the site will be transformed into The Home Depot Backyard, a greenspace providing community programming, a new parking deck, and a convention center hotel.