Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen gave her annual State of the District update on Oct. 20 from the swimming pool at Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. Visitors sat on the sloping floor of the giant pool to hear Carstarphen’s address from the pool deck, accompanied by a marching band, cheerleaders and inspirational videos projected on a giant screen. The theme of the address was “Homecoming.” You can watch the speech in the video above.