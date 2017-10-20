Video: Georgia pursues new Amazon headquarters with Olympic fervor

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDoED) has released a fun promotional video in its bid to attract Amazon’s second headquarters campus. Called “Day One,” the video and the excitement around the bid for HQ2 – as it’s been dubbed by Amazon – has many of the hallmarks for Atlanta’s bid for the 1996 Summer Olympics.

In the video, state recruiter Brittany Holtzclaw delivers the state’s proposal to Amazon’s Seattle headquarters in a box emblazoned with “Georgia: #1 State For Business.” If HQ2 were to choose metro Atlanta or Georgia, it could mean a staggering $5 billion investment and 50,000 jobs.

If the online retail behemoth comes to the state, it will more than likely choose Atlanta, and the GDoED has offered up a list of potential building sites for the 8 million square foot Amazon campus. The bid also reminds Amazon that Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest in the world, as well as MARTA’s planned rail expansion.

The state and city have also offered up more than $1 billion in incentives and infrastructure improvements to sweeten the deal.

Georgia isn’t the only horse in this race, however. Cities and states across the country are going all out to get Amazon’s attention. New York City lit up the Empire State Building in Amazon’s signature orange this week as part of its bid, while Dallas, Philadelphia, Newark, Raleigh, Charlotte and Calgary are just some of the 150 bids expected from across North America.