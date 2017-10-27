Two more forums will give public chance to meet mayoral candidates

Candidates vying to be the next mayor of the City of Atlanta will meet at a pair of forums in the Old Fourth Ward.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America and Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Collaborative will host a mayoral candidate on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The topic of the forum, which will be held in Ebenezer’s Horizon Sanctuary at 101 Jackson Street, will be affordable housing and the wealth, income and opportunity gaps in Atlanta. Rev. Raphael G. Warnock will moderate.

On Monday, Oct. 30, the Center for Civic Innovation will host a mayoral candidate forum from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Dad’s Garage. According to a media release, this forum will be “a fun and unique approach to asking candidates questions” with the goal of understanging their positions on issues related to community engagement. The event will also be streaming online at https://www.voteatl.org/live-stream . You can learn more at www.votelocal.org.

With the election coming up Nov. 7, the race for mayor has slightly tightened with Michael Sterling dropping out of the race this week and throwing his support Ceasar Mitchell. There are still expected to be 12 candidates on the ballot.