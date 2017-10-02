Trees Atlanta tree sale is Oct. 7 at The Carter Center

Trees Atlanta will host its 18th Annual Trees Atlanta Tree Sale at the Freedom Farmers’ Market at The Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway, on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine.

The sale will feature more than 1,500 native and exotic plants – including 200 species of trees, shrubs, native perennials, and tree-friendly vines.

The Trees Atlanta Tree Sale gives shoppers a chance to talk with experts and certified arborist about why each tree is unique, so that making the decision on which tree to buy becomes easier.

All proceeds benefit Trees Atlanta’s planting and education programs, helping the community plant over 4,000 trees each year and reach over 8,000 children and adults with education programs across metro Atlanta.

The following weekend, Trees Atlanta will host its inaugural Dunwoody Tree Sale at Brook Run Park, also from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This smaller sale will feature the same selection and expertise as the famous annual Atlanta tree sale, with a more convenient location for our northern neighbors.

For more information about Trees Atlanta's 18th Annual Tree Sale