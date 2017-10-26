South Fork Conservancy surpasses $2 million campaign goal

The South Fork Conservancy (SFC) is working to complete approximately five miles of trails along Peachtree Creek with funds donated to its capital campaign.

Fourteen months after announcing a goal of $2 million for its first-ever capital campaign, Revealing the Creek, SFC announced in a media release that it has now surpassed that goal.

Campaign co-chair and Board President Billy Hall said, “This is a milestone in our vision to connect people and communities and our natural environment. The funds from this campaign will launch the effort to create 30 miles of trails connecting greenspace from Lindberg to the perimeter.”

To date, the campaign raised $2,041,000 and funds are still being received. Notable donations include a $500,000 gift from the Kendeda Fund and a $250,000 grant from Park Pride. Local business, Catalyst Development Partners, and NewFields contributed five-figure gifts.

Dozens of individuals also joined the campaign and the median gift was $36,400. Campaign co-chair, Joni Winston said, “Foundations, businesses, and our local community have all enthusiastically joined us and we are deeply grateful for their generosity. Their support shows a powerful connection to our mission of creating an urban oasis along Peachtree Creek.”

Campaign funds are already being put to work on six trail projects. Once completed, these improvements will connect the SFC pedestrian trail system to the Atlanta BeltLine, PATH400, and Peachtree Creek Greenway near the intersection of I-85 and GA 400. This trail hub will eventually connect Buckhead to Emory University’s Campus. This connectivity to greenspace is designed to enrich the lives of community members, enhance the livability of Atlanta, and add to the city’s character.

“We hope that surpassing our goal in our first capital campaign will help more people learn about our trails and inspire even more community members to join us through membership and volunteering,” Hall said.

For information on donating, or visiting South Fork’s four completed creekside trails, visit www.SouthForkConservancy.org and check their Facebook page for updates.