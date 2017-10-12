Rose + Rye restaurant and bar to open in The Castle

The historic home known as The Castle and Fort Peace perched at the corner of 15th and Peachtree in Midtown is being transformed yet again – this time into a restaurant and bar called Rose + Rye.

The three-level dining and drinking space with multiple patios and private event rooms is set to open Oct. 17. Rose + Rye will be headed up by an all-female culinary and management leadership team.

Opening for dinner with lunch and brunch to follow, Rose + Rye will serve “refined American fare with a global reach,” according to a press release. Some of the dishes mentioned include: “Caesar with smoked yogurt-parm dressing, tile cookie crumble and soft boiled beet soaked egg; Snapper with wheatberries, celery root puree and wild cherry redux, and Glazed Pork Belly with gnocchi and apple slaw.”

Inside The Castle, the first floor of the space known as “The Grotto,” with its dramatic floor-to-ceiling rock wall, will be the backdrop for a new bar. The second floor will feature the dining room, open kitchen and another large bar. There are also three private dining rooms and patios with views overlooking the Woodruff Arts Center and Midtown.

The owner of Rose + Rye is Thaddeus Keefe, a 20-year restaurant industry veteran and native Atlantan who owns 1KEPT Kitchen + Bar in Atlanta and Charleston and Y.N.K. in Orange County. He is the former owner and creator of Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft and Mosaic in Atlanta.

The kitchen team includes Executive Chef Lindsay Owens, formerly with Minneapolis favorites The Lynhall, Tilia, Unideli; Sous Chef Anu Adebara, formerly with Avalon Catering; and Pasty Chef Charity Everett founded Revel Pastry Company in Chattanooga before serving as Pastry Chef at 1KEPT in Charleston and Atlanta. The front of house team includes General Manager Jessica Schilling, who previously served as assistant general manager of STK Atlanta, and Assistant General Manager Seewai Sayavong, previously with The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay and general manager of Nan Thai Fine Dining and Tuk Tuk Thai Food Loft in Atlanta.

Rose + Rye will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 11 p.m. It will begin opening for lunch on Nov. 20 and weekend brunch is coming in January. Find out more at the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Built by Ferdinand McMillan the early 1900’s, The Castle has been threatened with demolition countless times and was famously called a “hunk of junk” by former Mayor Andrew Young. It previous incarnations, The Castle has served as artist studios, office space and a private club.