Renderings: Centennial Park capital improvement projects

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority has updated its Centennial Park Projects website with a set of new renderings showcasing all of the improvements and renovations coming to the Downtown gathering place. Built for the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, the overhaul of the 21-acre park is expected to be complete by 2019.

Some of the improvements will include a new interactive Olympic Rings feature will be a focal point at Centennial Park Drive; a new entry way with water feature at Baker Street; the installation of interactive exhibits and a giant Olympic Torch on the West Lawn Promenade; a plaza to honor the Paralympic Games also held in Atlanta in 1996; and the addition of a giant, multi-level indoor/outdoor event center.

Check out the gallery of renderings above and be sure to visit gwcca.org/parkupdates to find out more details about each project.