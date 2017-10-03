Redevelopment of Peachtree Center retail, courtyard begins

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Banyan Street Capital announced today that it has embarked on redeveloping Peachtree Center in Downtown. The district’s three-story retail center and outdoor courtyard will be rebranded as The Hub.

The courtyard will be redesigned to better connect with pedestrian traffic on Peachtree Street and function as a town square with space for events, a glass-enclosed staircase connecting directly to the retail center, new lighting, reflective pools with seating, and art displayed throughout.

The retail center, which will debut in spring 2019, will also see changes including removal of barriers that impede pedestrian flow, upgrades to entrances, canopies, finishes and furnishings.

Along with the facelift, The Hub will feature a a new line-up of restaurants, shops and entertainment “inspired by great urban mixed-use centers like Rockefeller Center,” according to a media release on the project.

“[Architect] John Portman, Jr.’s original vision for Peachtree Center was revolutionary at the time – a central hub with a mix of uses for office workers, out-of-town visitors and Atlanta locals to experience the heartbeat of the city,” said Rudy Prio Touzet, CEO of Banyan Street Capital. “We’re excited to honor his pioneering vision with this new renovation and bring Peachtree Center into the 21st century, in step with the renaissance of Downtown Atlanta as a whole. By opening up The Hub to foot traffic on Peachtree Street and ushering in a new era of dining, shopping, entertainment and events, Peachtree Center will truly serve as a connected, fully modern workplace and urban destination.”

For the latest information on construction progress, visit peachtreecenter.com/renovation.