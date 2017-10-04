Quick Bites: Restaurant openings and news from around Intown

Local Atlanta coffee roaster East Pole Coffee Co.’s first brick-and-mortar coffee shop is open at Armour Yard, the new loft-office development between Buckhead and Midtown. The shop will also serve as East Pole’s headquarters and roastery, with active processes visible daily behind glass doors just behind the cash register. Located at 255 Ottley Drive, Suite 105, East Pole is open seven days per week, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. For more, visit eastpole.coffee.

Gourmet market Savi Provisions has partnered with Revelator Coffee Company to open coffee shops inside the existing markets in Inman Park, Midtown, Buckhead (Roswell Road) and Brookhaven. Revelator will also be inside new outposts of Savi opening at 308 Pharr Road in Buckhead and 180 West Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur later this year. For more information, visit saviprovisions.com.

The Castellucci Hospitality Group – the team behind Cooks & Soldiers, Double Zero, The Iberian Pig and Sugo – has opened Bar Mercado at Krog Street Market in Inman Park. For more information, visit krogstreetmarket.com.

Blaze Pizza is now open at 2131 N. Decatur Road in Decatur. The fast-casual pizza concept specializes in build-your-own pizzas. You go down the line, pick your toppings from a variety of meats, cheeses, veggies and sauces, and the “pizzasmiths” cook your 11-inch personal pizza in under 3 minutes. Visit blazepizza.com for more information.

Colony Square in Midtown has launched a partnership with Fooda, a lunchtime culinary service program that creates new dining possibilities by bringing a rotating variety of local restaurants directly to customers. Fooda will be available Monday through Friday in Colony Square’s atrium from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visit colonysquaremidtown.com for more information.

Fetch Park and Ice House is expected to open phase one of the dog park/bar & restaurant later this month at 520 Daniel St. in the Old Fourth Ward. Fetch Park will feature a large, off-leash dog park with a full-service converted Airstream bar. The second phase, Fetch Ice House and Shipping Yard, is set to open in January and will be made up of an indoor restaurant, a dog-friendly patio and a rooftop bar atop a converted shipping container. For more information, visit fetchparkatl.com.

City Barbeque has opened at 2511 Blackmon Drive in Decatur serving up a menu of beef brisket and pulled pork along with Southern sides (green beans, hush puppies, collards, potato salad and gumbo, to name a few). For more information, visit citybbq.com.