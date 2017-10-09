Pride Month: LGBTQ events planned for October

October is designated at Pride Month in Atlanta, a time to celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. The Atlanta Pride Festival, Queer Youth Fest and AIDS Walk are all coming up this month.

Atlanta Pride Festival

The 47th annual festival and parade will be held Oct. 13-15 at Piedmont Park. The music line up is extra stellar this year with Arrested Development, Rita Ora, DeJ Loaf and The Pointer Sisters all featuring on the mainstage. The annual parade from Downtown to the park along Peachtree Street will be held Oct. 15 starting at noon. See the full schedule at alantapride.org.

Queer Youth Fest

This year’s event will be held Oct. 21 from 2 to 10 p.m. at the Healium Arts Center in Candler Park. The day will feature two live local music stages, three art galleries, a meditation space, interactive art installations, and LGBTQ-focused service provider stations. The event aims to showcase local artists and musicians, while providing a queer-centric, open minded, and educational environment. For more information, visit the Queer Youth Fest 2017 event page on Facebook.

AIDS Walk

AID Atlanta will host the 27th Annual AIDS Walk Atlanta & 5K Run on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Piedmont Park. Over the years, the event has grown to be the largest AIDS-related fundraising event in the Southeast and brings together a diverse group of people to support those living with HIV/AIDS, educate others to reduce new infections and remember those who have lost their lives to the disease. To register, visit aidswalkatlanta.com.