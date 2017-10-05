Open House Atlanta will offer free tours of iconic buildings Oct. 21-22

The Atlanta Chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Atlanta), in partnership with Central Atlanta Progress and Midtown Alliance, will host the inaugural Open House Atlanta on Oct. 21 – 22. The event will be an insider’s tour of the city’s iconic architecture, public spaces and private design.

Modeled after similar festivals in cities around the world, Open House Atlanta will offer self-guided tours, along with opportunities to meet builders, designers and preservationists.

Open House Atlanta will feature more 50 buildings throughout Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead and along the Peachtree Corridor. Sites range from sacred, faith-based spaces and sports facilities to theaters, hidden cafes, hotels and the offices of architecture firms, including:

• The Hurt Building

• The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Monetary Museum

• The Ponce Condominiums

• Houser Walker Architecture

• Saint Mark United Methodist Church

• The Woodruff Arts Center

For information about Open House Atlanta, visit us at ohatl.org.