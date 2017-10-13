Nominations open for INtown’s annual 20 Under 20

Each January, we feature students from Intown’s public schools, private schools and colleges who have given back to their community in a significant way. Over the last six years, we’ve featured students who have created their own nonprofits, have given up summer vacation to work domestically and abroad to help the less fortunate and one even helped build a library by collecting books.

The 10th annual 20 Under 20 will appear in our January 2018 issue and we are now seeking nominations of students ages 19 and younger who have committed themselves to service to the community. Nominations are welcome from teachers, counselors, administrators, parents, siblings, fellow students or community leaders. Here’s the information we need:

Nominator (name, relationship to nominee and contact information)

(name, relationship to nominee and contact information) Nominee (Name, age, grade, school, parent or guardian names, contact information)

(Name, age, grade, school, parent or guardian names, contact information) Characteristics and service: Please provide a paragraph describing why this nominee deserves recognition. Include service projects, goals, interests and areas of interest to help illustrate your point.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 15. Please email your nominations to editor Collin Kelley at collin@atlantaintownpaper.com.