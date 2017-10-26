News Briefs: Tax digest rejected; all-star ‘Our Town’; Gordon Biersch closing

Fulton County leaders have asked a judge for an order to allow the county to collect its property taxes, after the Georgia Department of Revenue rejected the county tax digest this week. Earlier this year, county commissioners decided to freeze property assessments at 2016 values after residents complained about a huge increase in values. According to the AJC, a hearing to determine whether Fulton can go ahead and collect property taxes will be held Nov. 3.

Gordon Biersch will close its Midtown brewery and restaurant on Nov. 12 after more than 18 years in business, according to a report at What Now Atlanta. The Buckhead location will remain.

The cast of “The Avengers” (currently filming in metro Atlanta) will give a benefit reading of Thornton Wilder’s classic play “Our Town” at The Fox Theatre on Nov. 6 to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner will all take part in the production, which is being directed by Tony-winner Kenny Leon. Tickets to the one-night only event are currently on sale and can be purchased online at FoxTheatre.org/OurTown.