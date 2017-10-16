News Briefs: Reward for missing woman; entrepreneurs wanted; historic marker unveiling

Crimestoppers is offering a $7,000 reward for information on the disappearance of Jeanna van Gelderen, 25, who has been missing from her parents’ Druid Hills home since Aug. 19. The woman’s family is offering $10,000 bringing the reward for information to $17,000. Van Gelderen had been pet-sitting for her parents while they were out of town. At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, she texted a friend to say she going to sleep. It was her last communication. She has not used her cell phone, social or credit cards since that time. The house was found in disarray the next morning by the missing woman’s brother. Van Gelderen’s car was found three weeks later on Defoors Place. Anyone with information, is encouraged to contact DeKalb County Police at (770) 724 7475 or Crimestoppers’ anonymous tip line at 404-577-TIPS or email FindJennaNow@gmail.com.

The Start:ME Accelerator is currently recruiting promising entrepreneurs in and around Clarkston, East Lake, and the Southside through Nov. 6 for its 2018 programs. Fifteen entrepreneurs in each community will be chosen to participate and qualify for up to $30,000 in small business grants. Start:ME is a free, intensive 14-week accelerator program for promising local small businesses. The program runs from January to April and operates within communities, drawing talented entrepreneurs that live, work, worship, and/or provide valuable products and services to the community. All communities offer peer-selected grant pools of $10,000 to invest in promising businesses looking to start or scale. Visit startmeatl.org for more information.

A series of 15 historical markers that will map the Atlanta Student Movement during the Civil Rights Era will be unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Robert Woodruff Library on the Atlanta University Center campus. The markers chart the path students took on the Atlanta University Center’s (AUC) campus to protest injustice and segregation.