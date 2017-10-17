News Briefs: Proposed recital hall; Plantlanta; Downtown Daffodil Dash

A newly formed organization hopes to gain the city’s approval to transform the clubhouse at the Bobby Jones Golf Course into a recital hall capable of hosting chamber music concerts and personal music lessons. The group presented early plans that call for demolishing walls and building a stage at an Oct. 16 public meeting held in the clubhouse at 384 Woodward Way. About 50 people attended and reacted positively to the plans, clapping at the end of the presentation and thanking the organizers for proposing the idea. The group is being formed by Alex Simmons, a nearby resident and attorney, who brought the idea to District 8 Councilmember Yolanda Adrean and the Atlanta Memorial Park Conservancy. Read more at Reporter Newspapers.

Trees Atlanta is partnering with civic leaders and community members to host Plantlanta, a simultaneous community tree planting in each of the 12 Atlanta City Council Districts, on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Hundreds of volunteers will spend Saturday morning planting, mulching, and watering new trees, improving the tree canopy in Atlanta neighborhoods. The planting of over 500 trees will be the largest single-day tree planting in Trees Atlanta’s 32-year history. For more information, visit www.treesatlanta.org.

The inaugural Downtown Daffodil Dash 5K run and walk will be held Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m. The event will help to grow the Downtown Daffodil Project, which boasts more than 240,000 daffodil plants that remember and celebrate the lives of children who suffer in the face of genocide. The Dash is a USATF Certified 3.1-mile race and fun run/walk through the core of the city, among new developments and iconic landmarks.